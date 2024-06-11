Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Soldiers from the HSC 149th MEB paused their role in the Warfighter 24-4 midway for a unit softball game at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 12, 2024. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces. Activities like this cultivate unit morale and esprit de corps, which invoke enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the unit and is a recognized component of military culture.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927488
    VIRIN: 240612-Z-OX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382127
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    Kentucky Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard
    149th MEB

