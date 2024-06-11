Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Soldiers from the HSC 149th MEB paused their role in the Warfighter 24-4 midway for a unit softball game at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 12, 2024. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces. Activities like this cultivate unit morale and esprit de corps, which invoke enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the unit and is a recognized component of military culture.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 19:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927488
|VIRIN:
|240612-Z-OX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382127
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
