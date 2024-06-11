Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Soldiers from the HSC 149th MEB paused their role in the Warfighter 24-4 midway for a unit softball game at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 12, 2024. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces. Activities like this cultivate unit morale and esprit de corps, which invoke enthusiasm, devotion, and strong regard for the honor of the unit and is a recognized component of military culture.