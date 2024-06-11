Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Guardsmen Direct Fire At Potato Hill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Building fire missions and observing the hits at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. Spc. Holly Burns, fire control specialist with 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment describes calling in fire from the observation post at Potato Hill impact area on Fort Chaffe Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2024.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927487
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-DR641-2001
    Filename: DOD_110382124
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: DARDANELLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Direct Fire At Potato Hill, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Fort Chaffee
    FiSTers
    fire support team
    1-206th FA: Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT