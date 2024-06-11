Building fire missions and observing the hits at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center. Spc. Holly Burns, fire control specialist with 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment describes calling in fire from the observation post at Potato Hill impact area on Fort Chaffe Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas, June 9, 2024.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927487
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-DR641-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382124
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|DARDANELLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|RUSSELLVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Direct Fire At Potato Hill, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT