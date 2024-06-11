Happy 249th Birthday U.S. Army Shout Outs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation, wish the Army a Happy 249th Birthday.