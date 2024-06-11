The U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks the two hundred and forty ninth birthday. As we look back on what makes the U.S. Army great, the Soldiers and Civilians that have and continue to serve this great nation, wish the Army a Happy 249th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 20:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927483
|VIRIN:
|130624-A-BY325-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110382078
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 249th Birthday U.S. Army Shout Outs, by Erica Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT