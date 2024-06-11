The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs during the Carolina Country Music Fest at Myrtle Beach, S.C., June 6, 2024. The band demonstrated professionalism, patriotism, military precision and excellence, through music, to honor our nation's veterans and inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927475
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-MP612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110381999
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band Performs at Carolina Country Music Fest (B-roll), by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
