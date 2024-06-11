Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band Performs at Carolina Country Music Fest (B-roll)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs during the Carolina Country Music Fest at Myrtle Beach, S.C., June 6, 2024. The band demonstrated professionalism, patriotism, military precision and excellence, through music, to honor our nation's veterans and inspire the next generation of U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927475
    VIRIN: 240606-F-MP612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381999
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band Performs at Carolina Country Music Fest (B-roll), by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Myrtle Beach
    USAF Heritage of America Band

