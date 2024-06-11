Guess That Aircraft! RF-A 24-2 (reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various service members participating in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 guess what aircraft they are being shown at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 11, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)