    Guess That Aircraft! RF-A 24-2 (reel)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Various service members participating in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 guess what aircraft they are being shown at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 11, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927474
    VIRIN: 240611-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381997
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    RFA24

