    Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 B-Roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Exercise Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 is hosted at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 30-June 14, 2024. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927473
    VIRIN: 240530-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381996
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    RedFlagAlaska
    RFA24

