142nd CES conducts training at Yokota AB

The 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Japan to execute a project on Yokota Air Base's flight line. The team worked to fill a section of the taxiway with concrete to make room to park three C-130 aircraft. Additionally, the fire department and emergency management collaborated with their active duty counterparts to conduct joint training.



Interviews:

1. Senior Master Sgt. Seth Clark, 142nd CES operations senior enlisted leader

2. Senior Airman Jack Kelly, 142nd CES electrician