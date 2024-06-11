Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd CES conducts training at Yokota AB

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.11.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Japan to execute a project on Yokota Air Base's flight line. The team worked to fill a section of the taxiway with concrete to make room to park three C-130 aircraft. Additionally, the fire department and emergency management collaborated with their active duty counterparts to conduct joint training.

    Interviews:
    1. Senior Master Sgt. Seth Clark, 142nd CES operations senior enlisted leader
    2. Senior Airman Jack Kelly, 142nd CES electrician

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927419
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_110381311
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    This work, 142nd CES conducts training at Yokota AB, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Yokota Air Base
    Oregon Air National Guard
    DFT
    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    142nd Wing

