142nd CES conducts training at Yokota AB

The 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Japan to execute a project on Yokota Air Base's flight line. The team worked to fill a section of the taxiway with concrete to make room to park three C-130 aircraft. Additionally, the fire department and emergency management collaborated with their active duty counterparts to conduct joint training.
Interviews:
1. Senior Master Sgt. Seth Clark, 142nd CES operations senior enlisted leader
2. Senior Airman Jack Kelly, 142nd CES electrician
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927419
|VIRIN:
|240611-Z-SP755-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110381311
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
