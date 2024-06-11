Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slow Down, Drive Safe: Speeding isn't Worth the Risk

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jessica McLaughlin, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs chief of command information, portrays the role of a distracted driver at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 29, 2024. The video shows McLaughlin pulled over for speeding and distracted driving, aiming to promote safe driving practices for all personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 13:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927402
    VIRIN: 240531-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_110380883
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Slow Down, Drive Safe: Speeding isn't Worth the Risk, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    safety
    JBLE
    Speeding Ticket
    Speeding Enforcement
    Security Forces (SF)

