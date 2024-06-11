Slow Down, Drive Safe: Speeding isn't Worth the Risk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jessica McLaughlin, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs chief of command information, portrays the role of a distracted driver at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 29, 2024. The video shows McLaughlin pulled over for speeding and distracted driving, aiming to promote safe driving practices for all personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)