U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Jessica McLaughlin, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs chief of command information, portrays the role of a distracted driver at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 29, 2024. The video shows McLaughlin pulled over for speeding and distracted driving, aiming to promote safe driving practices for all personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 13:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|927402
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110380883
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Slow Down, Drive Safe: Speeding isn't Worth the Risk, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
