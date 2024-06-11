Italy-based battalion changes command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927302" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Troy V. Alexander passes the Allied Forces South Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Natalie L. Meng during a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Command Naples in Italy. Alexander is the U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander and served as the host for the June 13 ceremony. The battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M’Bai during the ceremony. Allied Forces South Battalion supports NATO and U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions by conducting individual Soldier and family readiness through training, logistics, and human resources support, in order to strengthen the resiliency of Soldiers and their Families, while building and maintaining joint and multinational partnerships.