    Italy-based battalion changes command

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.13.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Col. Troy V. Alexander passes the Allied Forces South Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Natalie L. Meng during a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Command Naples in Italy. Alexander is the U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander and served as the host for the June 13 ceremony. The battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M’Bai during the ceremony. Allied Forces South Battalion supports NATO and U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions by conducting individual Soldier and family readiness through training, logistics, and human resources support, in order to strengthen the resiliency of Soldiers and their Families, while building and maintaining joint and multinational partnerships.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 06:54
    Location: NAPLES, IT

