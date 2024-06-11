Italy-based battalion changes command

Photo By Troy Darr | Col. Troy V. Alexander passes the Allied Forces South Battalion guidon to Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Col. Troy V. Alexander passes the Allied Forces South Battalion guidon to Lt. Col. Natalie L. Meng during a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Command Naples in Italy. Alexander is the U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander and served as the host for the June 13 ceremony. The battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M’Bai during the ceremony. Allied Forces South Battalion supports NATO and U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions by conducting individual Soldier and family readiness through training, logistics, and human resources support, in order to strengthen the resiliency of Soldiers and their Families, while building and maintaining joint and multinational partnerships. see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Allied Forces South Battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ebima F. M’Bai and welcomed Lt. Col. Natalie L. Meng during a change of command ceremony June 13 at the Joint Force Command Naples.



Allied Forces South Battalion supports NATO and U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions by conducting individual Soldier and family readiness through training, logistics, and human resources support, in order to strengthen the resiliency of Soldiers and their Families, while building and maintaining joint and multinational partnerships.



After completing a successful two-year command, M’Bai goes on to attend the attended the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, National Defense University in Washington, D.C.



“Today marks the end of an era that has been one of the most challenging and inspiring of my career,” said M’Bai. “My role as a commander has been unmatched in my experience.



“It has defined who I am, and we have defined who we are as a battalion. I carry not only my pride in our achievements but also in your accomplishments. With your help, we have upheld the brilliant reputation of this battalion and everyone associated with it.



“Col. (Troy V.) Alexander, sir, I extend my sincerest thanks to you.



“The autonomy and trust you bestowed upon me and this battalion have been invaluable. Your mentorship and emphasis on valuing our Soldiers have left a lasting impact on me. Your leadership is truly advancing our brigade and I am honored to have served under your command.



“To the senior national representatives and senior Army officers, I extend my gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate and address the challenges we encountered together. I have valued our discussions, your guidance, and the chance to be part of this team alongside you.



“Success in command is never achieved alone. It requires the support and dedication of a remarkable team to turn orders into action and tackle the myriad challenges that arise.



“I’ve had the immense privilege of working with an exceptional command team: Maj. Jamie Vestal and Maj. Geovanni Perez, our battalion executive officers, who expertly guided our staff through countless hurdles, and my steadfast partners, Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Asuncion. Your unwavering commitment and support have exceeded my expectations, and without a doubt, I owe my success over the past two years to each of you.



“To our past and current company commanders and first sergeants, your tireless efforts have not only propelled this unit to new heights but have also been the bedrock of our mission success.



“Your dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence are the driving forces behind our achievements. You are the center of gravity, the heart and soul of this battalion, ensuring that our National Support Element and Peacetime Establishment personnel are prepared, motivated, and capable of meeting any challenge.



“Your leadership has been truly exceptional, and it is through your relentless pursuit of excellence that we have achieved so much. Thank you for your steadfast devotion and for being the cornerstone of our success.



“To my fellow battalion commanders, serving alongside you has been a pleasure and an honor. I especially want to thank Lt. Col. Ben Schneller for being an outstanding team player and a source of support.



“To the Centurion Soldiers, civilians, and families, thank you for your unwavering support for each other and for me.



“Your collective character embodies the best of our nation, and it has been a privilege to lead such a phenomenal team.



“Our battalion's operations span 18 locations, eight countries, and three continents, covering 5,500 square miles in multiple time zones.



“This complex and diverse operational environment presents challenges that require solutions you can't find in any Army or DOD regulation. Yet, Centurions always find a way to accomplish the mission, no matter how complex.



“On any given day, you can find AFSouth Soldiers tackling the complex Title 10 and Admin Agent challenges, establishing support agreements with other services like the Navy and Air Force, coordinating with the Carabinieri (Italian military police) or Turkish general staff to execute ranges and move ammunition, transporting weapons from MK (Mihail Kogalniceanu) Airbase to Bucharest, Romania, and setting up arms rooms in Kuwait for 2nd NATO Signal Battalion Soldiers and Sailors deploying in support of NATO Mission Iraq.



“We have extended our influence beyond our area of responsibility by providing cross-organizational support to the Department of State Office of Security Cooperation in Morocco and the Office of Defense Cooperation in Rome.



“Although not part of our mission, AFSouth Soldiers have been called upon to support National Guard and Reserve Soldiers on active duty orders.



“Myron Golden once shared a powerful observation about how trees grow, and it perfectly mirrors the work we do here every day. Trees grow in two directions simultaneously: downward, as their roots delve deep into the earth, and upward, reaching toward the light. In the dark, damp soil, they face resistance as their roots push deeper, but once they break through the earth, they grow upward without resistance, striving for the light.



“This dual growth reflects our journey. The hard, unseen work in the dark prepares us for the visible achievements that everyone celebrates. Our Centurions embody this dual growth, working tirelessly behind the scenes to expand our support framework while leaning forward and integrating into our NATO environment.



“Lt. Col. Meng, welcome to the team. The Army proves once again that it is all about the right officer at the right place at the right time. We could not have picked a more capable officer to lead this AFSouth team than you.



“This battalion has significant leadership transitions in nearly every formation, and your NATO experience will be vital as you can absolutely hit the ground running on so many facets of support.



“I look forward to hearing about the great things the battalion will achieve under your leadership. When you give up the colors in two years, it will be the last time you will serve at the battalion level...cherish your people and every moment.



“Reflecting on these past two years, I am amazed at how quickly time has flown by. The achievements of our battalion resonate deeply, and I am profoundly honored by what we have accomplished together.



“The Centurion Battalion has solidified its reputation through unwavering dedication and resilience. We confronted challenges with steadfast determination, continuously inspiring one another to innovate and find solutions.



“Our commitment to staying prepared, dependable, and resilient defines us and that has left me with a deep sense of fulfillment.



“Thank you all for your support and for making these past two years an unforgettable journey. I am confident that the Centurion Battalion will continue to excel and achieve greatness. Special thanks to the Soldiers standing in today's formation. You look great and I truly appreciate your participation in today's ceremony.”



Col. Troy V. Alexander, U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, served as the host for the ceremony passing the battalion guidon from the outgoing to the incoming commander.



“Today one of the U.S. Army's leading units directly responsible for delivering strategic level Title 10 and national administrative agent support to the those assigned to NATO is saying goodbye to their commander, Lt. Col. Ebrima M'Bai, and welcoming a new leader, Lt. Col. Natalie Meng,” said Alexander. “It is important to note, that the United States Allied Forces South Battalion, aka AFSouth, is one of only two strategic support organizations ensuring that the joint military, civilian and family national level readiness support is secured.



“Support that is vital to enable our broader U.S. commitment to NATO so that the people who make the alliance possible are ready when called upon - ready to accomplish any mission, anywhere, any time despite the tyranny of geographical dispersion or complexity or volatility of the geopolitical landscape.



“Dispersed in 18 locations, across 8 countries and 3 continents, the men and women of AFSouth enable the U.S. commitment to NATO and provide world class national support - day in and day out.



“When you look at AFSouth's accomplishments over the past two years, it's apparent that Ebrima and his team have contributed vastly to the NATO environment, all while building lasting relationships.



“Ebrima is a true professional and an engaged leader.



“Under Ebrima's leadership, the battalion has generated irreversible forward-thinking momentum toward being integrated into the NATO environment.



“Under his guidance, AFSouth expertly managed a budget of over $2.7 million to ensure all personnel received comprehensive training, robust force protection measures, and unparalleled quality of life support.



“Lt. Col. M'Bai's caring leadership was firmly grounded in selflessness and was people oriented. This people-centered approach expanded into the community as well as he sought to have an inclusive environment that cherished our international partners, and the rich history across Europe.



“Notably, his emphasis on leadership development in the NATO environment introduced leaders from across Europe to the historical connections that we, as members of the alliance, must always remember. Leading staff rides to areas such as San Pietro, Monte Cassino so that we firsthand walk the grounds of heroes of the past and understand the relevance of today.



“Such an approach and emphasis on leader development has proven vital to enhancing the visibility and integration of AFSouth with nontraditional partners to fully advance the readiness requirements in a dynamic, ever changing NATO environment.



“Ebrima embodies the Army Values and Warrior Ethos and encourages subordinates to exercise initiative.



"Repeatedly, AFSouth has led the way in planning and executions to meet emerging requirements while taking care of the people directly involved in a variety of missions.



“Whether it was ensuring logistical and family support to deploying members of the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion in support of multiple rotations to NATO Mission Iraq, or strategic level integration efforts with sister services and host nations, he significantly strengthened collaborative networks across the 18 NATO unit locations.



“Or conducting emergency deployment readiness exercise planning with our deployable NATO headquarters senior Army leadership, AFSouth consistently took on any and every challenge and performed brilliantly.



“And our Soldier Family Readiness Groups and families have been there side by side. So, I think you could say outgoing Lt. Col. M'Bai and his team have had their hands full.



“Ebrima has done an excellent job in ensuring everyone, whether a Soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, guardian, civilian or family member had the resources needed at the right time and place to meet the demands of the mission.



“The unit's success has a great deal to do with the experienced leadership of Lt. Col. M'Bai. He has high standards and pushes his staff hard because he, more than anyone, believes and knows the excellence that each member of AFSouth brings and the accomplishments they can achieve!



“The burden of command is one thing that only a few truly experience, and much of which is bore by a commander's family.



"I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge and thank Ya'awa. Her dedication, patience and encouragement has truly been a life force behind this organization.



“We will be sorry to lose Lt. Col. M'Bai as he has been an exceptional driving force across U.S. Army NATO, and a great colleague. Ebrima, thank you for everything, and especially for your support commander to commander, and inspiring me to continue my own pursuit of being a lifelong learner.



“As with all changes of command, unit will be gaining a truly great leader in Lt. Col. Natalie Meng, who has the energy, background, and character needed to lead during an unprecedented time in history.



“I’ve seen first hand her abilities while she served at the ARRC (Allied Rapid Reaction Corps).



“She respects and values her team, and I absolutely believe she'll bring great ideas and enthusiasm to AFSouth.



“All of us can feel confident that we're getting an outstanding new battalion commander.



“Natalie, welcome and congratulations - you will excel!



“The strength of our Alliance, the strength of our Nation and the strength of USA NATO is in dedicated people, a strong team. The personnel of AFSouth name are a great example of what it means to be NATO Strong. Stronger together!”



Meng comes to Allied Forces South Battalion from Imjin Barracks in the United Kingdom where she served on the G1 staff of the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.



“I must thank Col. Alexander for giving me this opportunity,” said Meng. “It truly is a privilege, and I am grateful for the advice you've given me leading up this point and though we won't have much time together, all your guidance as I begin this journey.



“To the AFSouth team, thank you for the most professional onboarding I've experienced. I appreciate all you did to the set conditions for a good transition.



“Ebrima, I couldn't have asked for a better handover, and I thank you for the warm welcome.



“It was wonderful to take over the unit from such an admired professional, and congratulations on a job well done. I know the Soldiers and civilians of AFSouth greatly appreciated your leadership over the last two years, and it's clear that you've left this battalion in an exceptional place.



“Best of luck to you and your family as you head to DC for Senior Service College.



“I’d like to give a special acknowledgement to the Soldiers of the AFSouth team standing in formation. You all look great out there and your reputation precedes you; I'm excited to join your team. Thank you to all those who had a role in making this ceremony happen today.



“To Command Sgt. Maj. (Michael) Asuncion and the leaders of the AFSouth, I look forward to leading this organization alongside you.



“Finally, to all the officers, NCOs, Soldiers and civilians of AFSouth, I am confident of the unit's discipline and professionalism, and know you will continue to provide the outstanding support to deliver the formations within the NATO footprint.



“Keep up the excellent work.”