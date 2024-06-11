Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Support Training Exercise 2024 ENDEX

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Raymond Benitez, Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo, Spc. Nathaniel Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hillman and Spc. Britton Spencer

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Samuel Dunckhorst, the TAFF Alpha Chief for CSTX (Combat Support Training Exercise), from the 1st Mission Command Training Detachment, 2nd Brigade, 91st Training Division, describes the complexities of military training during the exercise on June 10, 2024. The CSTX is a joint and combined logistics exercise that incorporates large scale combat operations simulated through real-world events at Fort Hunter Liggett.

    This training exercise combines the U.S. military with allies and partners which encourages the sharing ideas of defense, strategies, and efficient responses to threats especially in joint operations around the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927272
    VIRIN: 061224-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110379059
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Annual Training
    Army Reserve
    Global Medic
    Army Reserve Training
    Exercise News Day
    CSTX 24-01

