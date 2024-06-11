Combat Support Training Exercise 2024 ENDEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Col. Samuel Dunckhorst, the TAFF Alpha Chief for CSTX (Combat Support Training Exercise), from the 1st Mission Command Training Detachment, 2nd Brigade, 91st Training Division, describes the complexities of military training during the exercise on June 10, 2024. The CSTX is a joint and combined logistics exercise that incorporates large scale combat operations simulated through real-world events at Fort Hunter Liggett.



This training exercise combines the U.S. military with allies and partners which encourages the sharing ideas of defense, strategies, and efficient responses to threats especially in joint operations around the world. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)