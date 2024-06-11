Arkansas Army National Guard Sling Load

Sling Load training brings the air and the ground sides of the Arkansas Army National Guard together. Sgt. Joseph McConnell, crew chief and UH-60 Black Hawk repairer, explains what makes sling load training with 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment special.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
