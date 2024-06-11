Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Army National Guard Sling Load

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sling Load training brings the air and the ground sides of the Arkansas Army National Guard together. Sgt. Joseph McConnell, crew chief and UH-60 Black Hawk repairer, explains what makes sling load training with 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment special.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard Sling Load, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    howitzer
    sling load
    Black Hawk
    Arkansas National Guard
    77th CAB
    1-206th FA

