U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, outgoing 88th Air Base Wing command chief, relinquishes responsibility to Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, incoming 88th Air Base Wing command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 11, 2024. The 88 ABW provides support to a broad, diverse and organizationally complex base, which includes a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, major command headquarters, airlift wing and the world’s largest military air museum.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927220
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110378244
|Length:
|00:32:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 88 ABW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Hannah Carranza, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
