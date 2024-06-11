Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 ABW Command Chief Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Hannah Carranza, Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, outgoing 88th Air Base Wing command chief, relinquishes responsibility to Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine, incoming 88th Air Base Wing command chief, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 11, 2024. The 88 ABW provides support to a broad, diverse and organizationally complex base, which includes a major acquisition center, research and development laboratories, major command headquarters, airlift wing and the world’s largest military air museum.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 15:54
    Location: US

    88th ABW
    WPAFB
    Wright-Patt
    88ABW

