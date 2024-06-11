U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Ogden, commanding officer of 12th Marine Corps District, discusses the Mini-Officer Candidates School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., April 20, 2024. Mini OCS gives candidates and applicants an idea of what to expect at Marine Corps Officer Candidates School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927157
|VIRIN:
|240420-M-HG547-7042
|PIN:
|7042
|Filename:
|DOD_110377266
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mini-OCS: Col. Michael Ogden Interview, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
