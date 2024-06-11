Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mini-OCS: Col. Michael Ogden Interview

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Ogden, commanding officer of 12th Marine Corps District, discusses the Mini-Officer Candidates School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., April 20, 2024. Mini OCS gives candidates and applicants an idea of what to expect at Marine Corps Officer Candidates School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927157
    VIRIN: 240420-M-HG547-7042
    PIN: 7042
    Filename: DOD_110377266
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mini-OCS: Col. Michael Ogden Interview, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    OCS
    Marines
    Recruiting
    12 MCD

