Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO signal battalion changes commanders

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    German Army Maj. Gen. Juergen Broetz passes the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion Guidon to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah M. Whitten during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Command Naples in Italy. Broetz, the commanding general of the NATO Communication Information Systems Group headquartered in Mons, Belgium, was the reviewing officer for the June 12 ceremony where Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Schneller relinquished command after two years leading the battalion. The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn., headquartered in Grazzanisse, Italy with additional units in Bucharest, Romania and Gorna Molina, Bulgaria, provides deployable communication information systems to the NATO alliance wherever they are needed. The battalion is comprised of soldiers and civilian employees from nine NATO alliance nations. The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn. is the only battalion within the NATO Force Structure commanded by a U.S. Soldier.

