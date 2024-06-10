NATO signal battalion changes commanders

Photo By Troy Darr | German Army Maj. Gen. Juergen Broetz passes the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion Guidon to...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | German Army Maj. Gen. Juergen Broetz passes the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion Guidon to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah M. Whitten during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Command Naples in Italy. Broetz, the commanding general of the NATO Communication Information Systems Group headquartered in Mons, Belgium, was the reviewing officer for the June 12 ceremony where Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Schneller relinquished command after two years leading the battalion. The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn., headquartered in Grazzanisse, Italy with additional units in Bucharest, Romania and Gorna Molina, Bulgaria, provides deployable communication information systems to the NATO alliance wherever they are needed. The battalion is comprised of soldiers and civilian employees from nine NATO alliance nations. The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn. is the only battalion within the NATO Force Structure commanded by a U.S. Soldier. see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — The 2nd NATO Signal Battalion bid farewell to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Schneller and welcomed U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sarah M. Whitten during a change of command ceremony June 12 at the Joint Force Command Naples.



The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn., headquartered in Grazzanisse, Italy with additional units in Bucharest, Romania and Gorna Molina, Bulgaria, provides deployable communication information systems to the NATO alliance wherever they are needed. The battalion is comprised of soldiers and civilian employees from nine NATO alliance nations.



The 2nd NATO Sig. Bn. is the only battalion within the NATO Force Structure commanded by a U.S. Soldier.



After completing a successful two-year command, Schneller goes on to serve as a U.S. Army War College Fellow at Syracuse University Institute for Security, Policy, and Law in New York.



“NATO remains the greatest alliance in the history of the world because of the commitment of 32 nations to the ideals of freedom and democracy,” said Schneller. “Thank you to the Senior national representatives from Bulgaria, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, Turkiye, and the United States for enabling our service members.



“And to Bulgaria, Romania, and Italy, thank you for your warm hospitality to the men and women of 2NSB.



“2NSB is a great unit. It is a great unit because it has good people employing good systems to accomplish the mission.



“Over the last two years, the battalion deployed over 150 personnel across 9 rotations to NATO Mission Iraq. We met short notice to move timelines to support multiple enhanced vigilance air missions, and the Earthquake relief assessments in Turkiye.



“We did all this while simultaneously supporting more than eight NATO headquarters during 15 NATO exercises across Europe and conducting a further 15 internal deployment readiness exercises we call Gladiators.



“That kind of support is not possible without highly motivated service members.



“I have to thank the leaders in this formation who provided that motivation. My commanders, Jimmy, Memo, Ben, Paolo, lonut, Iva, and Francesco. Their CSELs, (command senior enlisted leaders) Christiana, Gerardo, Arlo, Federico, Papa Jean, Ivan, and Bryan.



“Thank you for your patience, perseverance, and commitment. Patience in this challenging environment to understand and assess the situation, perseverance to push forward with obscure guidance to develop and implement creative solutions, and commitment to do it day in and day out to take care of our service members.



“Even with all this help, command can be a lonely challenge, and during the times I struggled, I was blessed to have some remarkable leaders who helped me navigate the challenges of command.



“2NSB is an NCO organization. The real power that makes this unit run is the multi-national NCO corps executing disciplined initiative within the commander's intent to accomplish the mission. Without the best command senior enlisted leaders orchestrating this chaos, 2NSB would never be able to succeed.



“Not only did we succeed. We excelled. To my CSELs, Gary (Oliver) and Donley (Woodley), thank you so very much for believing in me and my vision for 2NSB. Thank you for pushing me to be a better commander and a better person. You are truly the backbone of the battalion.



“After another two years in NATO, I have learned that whatever our nation, people are our greatest treasure. In 2NSB, I have been blessed to see and learn from the treasure of so many great nations and that has taught me that we truly are stronger together.”



The reviewing officer for the ceremony was German Army Maj. Gen. Juergen Broetz, commanding general of the NATO Communication Information Systems Group headquartered in Mons, Belgium.



“Today, we not only celebrate the achievements of the outgoing commander, but also embrace the future with 2NSB's new leadership,” said Broetz. “Ben, your tenure has been marked by exceptional dedication, operational foresight and unwavering commitment to our mission.



“These achievements are a result of your hard work and commitment.



“You can be proud of what you have accomplished. Your constant focus on the operational, training and logistical aspects, as well as the procedures put in place during the last two years, supported higher headquarters' intent and tasks at all times.



“As we bid farewell to one chapter, we are eager to start another.



“We welcome Lieutenant Colonel Sarah M. Whitten, the new incoming commander of the 2NSB. Sarah, let me extend my warmest greetings to the NATO CIS Group. “I am confident in your ability to lead 2NSB with the same passion and determination that have defined your distinguished career.



“Your experience, vision and steadfast dedication will undoubtedly propel 2NSB to new heights.



“We stand ready to support you as you guide 2NSB in overcoming new challenges against an ever-evolving landscape of global security.”



“2NSB's success is built on the dedication of the men and women who serve here, representing the finest traditions of our armed forces.



“Each one of you plays a critical role in NCISG's mission, and it is through your hard work, leadership and commitment that we continue to ensure peace and stability in the North Atlantic and beyond.



“Sarah, you will have the benefit of taking over a solidly built battalion, but I am quite sure you will face several new challenges such as the increase of our survivability and resilience, being fit for crisis with mind and body as well as being agile and ambitious to be fit for purpose in the light of deterrence and defense.



“I am convinced that the command of 2NSB will continue to be a challenging task but also very interesting.



“Today's ceremony is more than a formal transition of command. It is a reaffirmation of our shared purpose and our unwavering resolve to protect our nations and uphold the values we cherish.



“As we look to the future, let us draw inspiration from our achievements and remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence.



“I would like to take this opportunity to mention that this year we are celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary.



“For 75 years, NATO allies have been working together to keep our people safe and our nations free.



“The alliance has grown from 12 founding member to 32 allies.



“Today, NATO provides peace and security for one billion people on both sides of the Atlantic.



“32 Allies are united and resolutely defend our values such as integrity, loyalty and professionalism in terms of core tasks such as deterrence and defense, crisis prevention and management as well as cooperative security.



“Together we are stronger.



“In closing, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all who have gathered here today to witness this important event.



“Your presence reflects the enduring bonds of fellowships and mutual respect that define the 2nd NATO Signal Battalion.



“Finally, let me take this opportunity to thank all the respective Host Nations, and in particular Italy, for facilitating the support and engagement of 2nd NSB HQ in Naples.



“Together We are NATO.”



Whitten comes to 2NSB from Greenville, South Carolina where she served as the professor of military science at Furman University. In the assignment she oversaw the leadership development and preparation for cadets from Furman University, Bob Jones University and North Greenville University as part of the Senior Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.



“We are honored and blessed to share this day with so many members of our NCISG, NATO, Italian and national teams,” said Whitten. “Sergeant major, thank you and the whole 2NSB team for the work you put into this ceremony, everyone looks great and it is is a testament to the quality of our people and organization to come together to represent the force today



“I look forward to continuing the wonderful relationships with our AFSouth, and NATO Brigade partners and national military representatives as well as our gracious hosts at Grazzanise.



“Ben, thank you for being an amazing partner throughout this transition. The love and dedication you poured into 2NSB is apparent everywhere we go, and your mark an the battalion will last long after

you depart.



“To the service men and women of 2NSB, I am grateful and honored to have the opportunity to serve you as commander. You are true professionals, and I look forward to working with you during these exciting times in NATO.



“Also, my family and I look forward to sharing in fellowship with you all.



“This is just the beginning.”