    12th MCD hosts Mini OCS B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in a Mini-Officer Candidates School event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., April 19-21. Mini OCS gives candidates and applicants an idea of what to expect at Marine Corps Officer Candidates School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927086
    VIRIN: 240421-M-HG547-7941
    PIN: 7941
    Filename: DOD_110376049
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini OCS B-Roll, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officers
    OCS
    Marines
    Recruiting
    12 MCD
    mini ocs

