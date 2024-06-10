Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-BX Powering the Mission (open caption) (external)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Do you prefer being a partner or a customer? With digital business transformation or D-BX you get a say in what happens. It's about prioritizing trust and relationships to strengthen digital transformation and business strategy as a higher purpose.D-BX is when organizations embed digital technologies across all their operations. The Defense Logistics Agency is embracing the idea of D-BX and rewiring how we do work. Ultimately, this will enable DLA to increase partnerships, respond to changing markets and better serve all our customers. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 21:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926950
    VIRIN: 240610-D-LU733-2857
    PIN: 505863-B
    Filename: DOD_110373057
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-BX Powering the Mission (open caption) (external), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLADBX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT