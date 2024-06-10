Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Wraps up Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Portland wraps up Fleet Week June 10, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 20:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Portland Fleet Week
    Royal Canadian Navy
    Rose Fest
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Marine Corp

