Portland wraps up Fleet Week June 10, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926945
|VIRIN:
|240609-N-DK460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372935
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Portland Wraps up Fleet Week, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
