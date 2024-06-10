30th SFS Crucible Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 30th Security Forces Squadron held their annual multifaceted combat training, 'The Crucible,' at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 30, 2024. The Crucible training provided defenders new techniques and experiences across multiple stations with each focusing on a specific task like close-quarters combat, hostile identification, night vision training and entry breaching. Development of these critical skills will further enhance the already diverse warfighting capabilities of Vandenberg security forces members. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)