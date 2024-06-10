30th SFS Crucible Training

The 30th Security Forces Squadron held their annual multifaceted combat training, 'The Crucible,' at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 30, 2024. The Crucible training provided defenders new techniques and experiences across multiple stations with each focusing on a specific task like close-quarters combat, hostile identification, night vision training and entry breaching. Development of these critical skills will further enhance the already diverse warfighting capabilities of Vandenberg security forces members. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
