    30th SFS Crucible Training

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The 30th Security Forces Squadron held their annual multifaceted combat training, 'The Crucible,' at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 30, 2024. The Crucible training provided defenders new techniques and experiences across multiple stations with each focusing on a specific task like close-quarters combat, hostile identification, night vision training and entry breaching. Development of these critical skills will further enhance the already diverse warfighting capabilities of Vandenberg security forces members. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 30th SFS Crucible Training, by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Crucible
    USSF
    30th SFS
    FaceofDefenseSpotlight

