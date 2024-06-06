D-BX Powering the Mission (emblem) (internal)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you prefer being a partner or a customer? With digital business transformation or D-BX you get a say in what happens. It's about prioritizing trust and relationships to strengthen digital transformation and business strategy as a higher purpose.D-BX is when organizations embed digital technologies across all their operations. The Defense Logistics Agency is embracing the idea of D-BX and rewiring how we do work. Ultimately, this will enable DLA to increase partnerships, respond to changing markets and better serve all our customers. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil