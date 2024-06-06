Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw sharpens Mission-Ready Airmen at Iron Hand 24-03

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    eam Shaw conducted exercise Iron Hand 24-03, deploying 94 members from the 20th Fighter Wing on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, to North Auxiliary Airfield. to participate alongside four F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 13, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926862
    VIRIN: 240514-F-TK030-6155
    Filename: DOD_110371123
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

