eam Shaw conducted exercise Iron Hand 24-03, deploying 94 members from the 20th Fighter Wing on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, to North Auxiliary Airfield. to participate alongside four F-16C Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 13, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926862
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-TK030-6155
|Filename:
|DOD_110371123
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Shaw sharpens Mission-Ready Airmen at Iron Hand 24-03, by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT