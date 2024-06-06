NORFOLK (June 10, 2024) - Aerographer's Mate Airman Ethan Mazurik gives tips on hurricane safety, including resources and preparation. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926854
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-OX029-3590
|Filename:
|DOD_110371079
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Safety and Preparedness, by PO2 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
