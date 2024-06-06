Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Safety and Preparedness

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (June 10, 2024) - Aerographer's Mate Airman Ethan Mazurik gives tips on hurricane safety, including resources and preparation. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 11:36
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

