NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella launched a campaign titled “Investments in Warfighter Sustainment” to highlight the growth and changes happening in Site Rota and Site Crombie.
Mr. Tommy Nguyen, SUP 01 NAVSUP Program & Budget Operations, discusses the first NAVSUP headquarters Gemba walk. (U.S. Navy video by CMDCM Donald Alvarado/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926831
|VIRIN:
|240429-N-CU682-3691
|Filename:
|DOD_110370519
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
