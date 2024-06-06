Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Investments in Warfighter Sustainment

    04.28.2024

    Video by Kayla Plagge 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella launched a campaign titled “Investments in Warfighter Sustainment” to highlight the growth and changes happening in Site Rota and Site Crombie.

    Mr. Tommy Nguyen, SUP 01 NAVSUP Program & Budget Operations, discusses the first NAVSUP headquarters Gemba walk. (U.S. Navy video by CMDCM Donald Alvarado/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926831
    VIRIN: 240429-N-CU682-3691
    Filename: DOD_110370519
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ES

