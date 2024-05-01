By Cmdr. Ed Windas, Executive Officer, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella



With the intense up-tick in U.S. Sixth Fleet operations these past few years, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is making strategic investments across the theater to support of the Fleet. Responding to the Chief of Naval Operations' guidance and implied taskings in support of U.S. Navy Type Commands and U.S. Naval Forces Europe operational requirements, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Sigonella is launching a media campaign to highlight the coordinated identification and prioritization of these efforts. The campaign, entitled "Investments in Warfighter Sustainment" will focus on key initiatives at two of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's most dynamic sites at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, and Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie, U.K.



With the addition of two more homeported guide missile destroyers at NAVSTA and rapidly evolving operational requirements in Europe's High North, these two sites are the center of intense Get Real, Get Better analysis: are we, NAVSUP, prepared to sustain naval forces, integrating supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor and family care activities to generate readiness in these locations?



Having embraced the red, we will explore the steps taken and investments being made to answer the above question with a resounding "Yes". In the coming weeks and months, we will showcase these efforts to include program manager reviews, forward deployed load list investments, information technology infrastructure upgrades, and much more.



NAVSUP strives to be a self-assessing, self-correcting organization that is always learning. Look for the banner, "Investments in Warfighter Sustainment" and follow along as we bolster our ability to deliver world class outcomes at speed on behalf of our Sailors and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:09 Story ID: 470542 Location: ES Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Investments in Warfighter Sustainment, by Joe Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.