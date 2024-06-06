Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chinook performs sling load operations at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Clinton Boyd, a CH47-F Chinook helicopter flight engineer, from Bravo Company 7-158th out of New Century Kansas, discusses his training to become a sling load specialist and what the job consists of at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 7, 2024. Vehicles and vehicle maintainers like Boyd are crucial for army readiness in order to be able to quickly and efficiently transport critical payloads and equipment for logistical support.

    During this training exercise, the CH47-F Chinook helicopter was rigged to carry an empty water buffalo to transport after refilling with potable water in order to support U.S. Army soldiers in need of clean water to continue the mission. Although this was a training exercise during annual training for U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers, the situation is important to perfect for real life war time. Boyd goes into detail the seriousness of training and the multiple types of payloads that vehicles such as this one can handle.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926771
    VIRIN: 060724-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110369078
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: JOPLIN, MISSOURI, US

    This work, Chinook performs sling load operations at Fort Hunter Liggett, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    Army Reserve
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Exercise News Day
    CSTX 24-01
    Bravo 7-158

