Chinook performs sling load operations at Fort Hunter Liggett

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Clinton Boyd, a CH47-F Chinook helicopter flight engineer, from Bravo Company 7-158th out of New Century Kansas, discusses his training to become a sling load specialist and what the job consists of at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on June 7, 2024. Vehicles and vehicle maintainers like Boyd are crucial for army readiness in order to be able to quickly and efficiently transport critical payloads and equipment for logistical support.



During this training exercise, the CH47-F Chinook helicopter was rigged to carry an empty water buffalo to transport after refilling with potable water in order to support U.S. Army soldiers in need of clean water to continue the mission. Although this was a training exercise during annual training for U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers, the situation is important to perfect for real life war time. Boyd goes into detail the seriousness of training and the multiple types of payloads that vehicles such as this one can handle.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)