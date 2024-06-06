CSG-9, CVW-11 with Canadian, French Ships Transit and Fly Together in South China Sea During Valiant Shield 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), front; the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), front right; the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), front left; the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), middle left, USS Russell (DDG 59), back left, and USS Halsey (DDG 97), middle right; and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), back right, transit the South China Sea while aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 fly in formation in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)