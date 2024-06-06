Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-9, CVW-11 with Canadian, French Ships Transit and Fly Together in South China Sea During Valiant Shield 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 7, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), front; the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655), front right; the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), front left; the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), middle left, USS Russell (DDG 59), back left, and USS Halsey (DDG 97), middle right; and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), back right, transit the South China Sea while aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 fly in formation in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 7, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926716
    VIRIN: 240607-N-IW711-1001
    Filename: DOD_110368460
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-9, CVW-11 with Canadian, French Ships Transit and Fly Together in South China Sea During Valiant Shield 2024, by PO3 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT