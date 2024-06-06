Combined joint flyover at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024

Four F/A-18 Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing 5, two U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer heavy bombers, four USAF F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft, four USAF F-16 Falcon fighter aircraft, two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Mitsubishi F-2 multirole fighters, two JASDF Mitsubishi F-15 Eagle air superiority fighters, one USAF RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and one USAF KC-46 Pegasus tanker conduct a formation fly over a bilateral force at-sea including the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the first-in-class Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) during Valiant Shield 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 01:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926707
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-DM318-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_110368303
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
