    Combined joint flyover at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Four F/A-18 Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing 5, two U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer heavy bombers, four USAF F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft, four USAF F-16 Falcon fighter aircraft, two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Mitsubishi F-2 multirole fighters, two JASDF Mitsubishi F-15 Eagle air superiority fighters, one USAF RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and one USAF KC-46 Pegasus tanker conduct a formation fly over a bilateral force at-sea including the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the first-in-class Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) during Valiant Shield 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 01:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926707
    VIRIN: 240607-N-DM318-1025
    Filename: DOD_110368303
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined joint flyover at-sea during Valiant Shield 2024, by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield

