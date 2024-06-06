Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Perspective: Congressman highlights construction and praises workforce at Chickamauga Lock

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    June 6, 2024, was a great day at Chickamauga Lock. Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander and district engineer, hosted Congressman Chuck Fleischmann for a project update and tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. The representative of Tennessee District 3 is chair of the Energy-Water Appropriations Subcommittee. Leaders, project managers, and engineers briefed Fleischmann on the approach wall and decommissioning contract set for award this fall. This is the final contract of the project. Fleischmann talks about the importance of the new navigation lock and praised the hard work of the contractors and Corps of Engineers workforces. Lee Roberts

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926648
    VIRIN: 240606-A-EO110-1050
    Filename: DOD_110366023
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Perspective: Congressman highlights construction and praises workforce at Chickamauga Lock, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Construction
    Chickamauga Lock
    Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
    Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project

