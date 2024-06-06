Project Perspective: Congressman highlights construction and praises workforce at Chickamauga Lock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 6, 2024, was a great day at Chickamauga Lock. Lt. Col. Robert Green, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander and district engineer, hosted Congressman Chuck Fleischmann for a project update and tour of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project. The representative of Tennessee District 3 is chair of the Energy-Water Appropriations Subcommittee. Leaders, project managers, and engineers briefed Fleischmann on the approach wall and decommissioning contract set for award this fall. This is the final contract of the project. Fleischmann talks about the importance of the new navigation lock and praised the hard work of the contractors and Corps of Engineers workforces. Lee Roberts