    1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform their deactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926631
    VIRIN: 240607-A-GW675-9980
    Filename: DOD_110365757
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

