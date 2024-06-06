1-89 CAV Inactivation Ceremony

Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform their deactivation ceremony at Memorial Park, on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
