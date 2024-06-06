Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos Speech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, senior enlisted advisor, of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks during the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment inactivation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)