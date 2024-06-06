Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos Speech

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos, senior enlisted advisor, of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks during the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment inactivation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926628
    VIRIN: 240607-A-GW675-2745
    Filename: DOD_110365750
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Villalobos Speech, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT