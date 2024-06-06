Col. (R) Mark Suich, the first commander of 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, speaks during the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment inactivation ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2024. 1-89 CAV was impacted by the U.S. Army force structure that changed to modernize and transform the Army Force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 17:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926627
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-GW675-7148
|Filename:
|DOD_110365739
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. (R) Mark Suich Speech, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
