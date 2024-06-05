Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: Dave Stefan-Mandeng, DLA Disposition Services

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Dave-Stefan Mandeng. He is a veteran and now a proud member of DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Dave-Stefan now serves the military by examining material that has been turned in to ensure it is ready for reutilization. Music is his passion and his outlet to relieve stress and find peace. Dave-Stefan finds much joy in sharing his passion with co-workers and the community. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926481
    VIRIN: 240606-D-LU733-1082
    PIN: 505848-M
    Filename: DOD_110363148
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

