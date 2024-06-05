Faces of DLA: Dave Stefan-Mandeng, DLA Disposition Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Dave-Stefan Mandeng. He is a veteran and now a proud member of DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Dave-Stefan now serves the military by examining material that has been turned in to ensure it is ready for reutilization. Music is his passion and his outlet to relieve stress and find peace. Dave-Stefan finds much joy in sharing his passion with co-workers and the community. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil