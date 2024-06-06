Meet Dave-Stefan Mandeng. He is a veteran and now a proud member of DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Dave-Stefan now serves the military by examining material that has been turned in to ensure it is ready for reutilization. Music is his passion and his outlet to relieve stress and find peace. Dave-Stefan finds much joy in sharing his passion with co-workers and the community. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 21:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926479
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-LU733-5472
|PIN:
|505848-M
|Filename:
|DOD_110363145
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA: Dave Stefan-Mandeng, DLA Disposition Services (emblem, open captions), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT