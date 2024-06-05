Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bedload Sediment Collector – Delivering an Innovative Approach for Sedimentation Management (Unbranded)

    LAKE ALTOONA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Marisa Gaona and Wendy Wells

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Lake Altoona, Wisconsin, faces a critical threat from sedimentation that could potentially turn it into a marsh within 20-30 years. Traditional dredging solutions have raised economic and environmental concerns for the Lake Altoona community.

    Researchers with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District are working with the Lake Altoona District to test a bedload sediment collector that could offer an economical and environmentally sustainable option for this ongoing challenge.

    Watch the full implementation study video to learn how this innovative solution could be a game-changer for Lake Altoona and other similar environments.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926434
    VIRIN: 240529-A-AP401-1002
    Filename: DOD_110361707
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: LAKE ALTOONA, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    ERDC
    Lake Altoona
    Sedimentation Management
    Bedload Sediment Collector
    USACE St. Paul District

