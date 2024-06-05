Bedload Sediment Collector – Delivering an Innovative Approach for Sedimentation Management (Unbranded)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lake Altoona, Wisconsin, faces a critical threat from sedimentation that could potentially turn it into a marsh within 20-30 years. Traditional dredging solutions have raised economic and environmental concerns for the Lake Altoona community.



Researchers with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District are working with the Lake Altoona District to test a bedload sediment collector that could offer an economical and environmentally sustainable option for this ongoing challenge.



Watch the full implementation study video to learn how this innovative solution could be a game-changer for Lake Altoona and other similar environments.