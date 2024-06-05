Lake Altoona, Wisconsin, faces a critical threat from sedimentation that could potentially turn it into a marsh within 20-30 years. Traditional dredging solutions have raised economic and environmental concerns for the Lake Altoona community.
Researchers with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District are working with the Lake Altoona District to test a bedload sediment collector that could offer an economical and environmentally sustainable option for this ongoing challenge.
Watch the full implementation study video to learn how this innovative solution could be a game-changer for Lake Altoona and other similar environments.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926434
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-AP401-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110361707
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|LAKE ALTOONA, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bedload Sediment Collector – Delivering an Innovative Approach for Sedimentation Management (Unbranded), by Marisa Gaona and Wendy Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT