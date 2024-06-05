U.S. Marines and civilians visit the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site for a demonstration of the TRACRS’ mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and relocate the endangered species at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 5, 2024. The TRACRS facility and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate, is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926422
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-VM781-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110361590
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The life of the desert tortoises at the TRACRS facility, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
