    The life of the desert tortoises at the TRACRS facility

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines and civilians visit the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site for a demonstration of the TRACRS’ mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and relocate the endangered species at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 5, 2024. The TRACRS facility and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate, is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    USMCNews, Conservation, Environment, Rescue, Headstart, Endangered

