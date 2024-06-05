Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMIII GT-250 Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    n unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:46 a.m. Pacific Time 6 June, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 07:19
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, MMIII GT-250 Launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    GT-250

