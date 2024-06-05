n unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:46 a.m. Pacific Time 6 June, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926378
|VIRIN:
|240606-X-BS524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110360869
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MMIII GT-250 Launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT