US B-1Bs, ROK F-15K live munitions training at Pilsung Range

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, currently assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (one B-1 not shown), and two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles from the 11th Fighter Wing, Daegu Air Base, conducted live munitions training at Pilsung Range, ROK, on June 5, 2024. The aircraft released two rounds of live GBU-38, 500-pound joint direct attack munitions, simultaneously striking multiple simulated targets -- testing the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combined close air support and precision strike capabilities. The training marked the first time the B-1 has conducted a live munitions drop on the Korean peninsula since 2017 and offered the alliance its latest opportunity to prepare for combat to defend the Korean peninsula, cementing its combined defense posture and demonstrating extended deterrence. (Courtesy video provided by Republic of Korea Air Force Public Affairs)