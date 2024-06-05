Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US B-1Bs, ROK F-15K live munitions training at Pilsung Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    7th Air Force

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, currently assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (one B-1 not shown), and two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles from the 11th Fighter Wing, Daegu Air Base, conducted live munitions training at Pilsung Range, ROK, on June 5, 2024. The aircraft released two rounds of live GBU-38, 500-pound joint direct attack munitions, simultaneously striking multiple simulated targets -- testing the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combined close air support and precision strike capabilities. The training marked the first time the B-1 has conducted a live munitions drop on the Korean peninsula since 2017 and offered the alliance its latest opportunity to prepare for combat to defend the Korean peninsula, cementing its combined defense posture and demonstrating extended deterrence. (Courtesy video provided by Republic of Korea Air Force Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926366
    VIRIN: 240605-F-XJ860-1117
    Filename: DOD_110360629
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US B-1Bs, ROK F-15K live munitions training at Pilsung Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    TAGS

    Korea
    JDAM
    F-15
    B-1
    GBU-38
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT