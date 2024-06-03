The Flame of Liberty Ceremony Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Flame of Liberty Ceremony is held in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2024. Lit from France’s Flame of the Nation (which has been burning at the French Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe since Nov. 11, 1923), the Flame of Liberty was brought to the U.S. by 34 French youth ambassadors and presented to ANC to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy. During the ceremony, the flame was placed at ANC’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where it will stay until the anniversary of the invasion, June 6, 2024.