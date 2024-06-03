The Flame of Liberty Ceremony is held in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2024. Lit from France’s Flame of the Nation (which has been burning at the French Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe since Nov. 11, 1923), the Flame of Liberty was brought to the U.S. by 34 French youth ambassadors and presented to ANC to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy. During the ceremony, the flame was placed at ANC’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where it will stay until the anniversary of the invasion, June 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926333
|VIRIN:
|240525-A-YL265-1709
|Filename:
|DOD_110359758
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Flame of Liberty Ceremony Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy B-Roll, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT