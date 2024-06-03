Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Flame of Liberty Ceremony Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The Flame of Liberty Ceremony is held in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2024. Lit from France’s Flame of the Nation (which has been burning at the French Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe since Nov. 11, 1923), the Flame of Liberty was brought to the U.S. by 34 French youth ambassadors and presented to ANC to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy. During the ceremony, the flame was placed at ANC’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where it will stay until the anniversary of the invasion, June 6, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926333
    VIRIN: 240525-A-YL265-1709
    Filename: DOD_110359758
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Flame of Liberty Ceremony Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Allied Invasion of Normandy B-Roll, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT