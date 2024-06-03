Luis Soto, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from Puerto Rico, sends the Army a 249th birthday greeting.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 11:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|926248
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-DW147-7647
|Filename:
|DOD_110358237
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luis Soto, CASA from Puerto Rico, ABD249 Shout-out, by Heather Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT