U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 1st Marine Brigade, conduct their final exercise of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 28, 2024. The final exercise consisted of a bilateral company-level element conducting close-quarter combat and patrol-based operations. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 03:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926204
|VIRIN:
|240528-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110357155
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|BARIRA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACDC: Final Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT