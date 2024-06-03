Welcome to Eielson, Chief Blandburg!

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, answers questions about her upcoming permanent change of station to Eielson Air Force at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2024. Blandburg enlisted in 1998 and this will be her 16th assignment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
