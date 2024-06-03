Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Eielson, Chief Blandburg!

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, answers questions about her upcoming permanent change of station to Eielson Air Force at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2024. Blandburg enlisted in 1998 and this will be her 16th assignment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 19:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926172
    VIRIN: 240520-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110356872
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Eielson, Chief Blandburg!, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    Iceman

