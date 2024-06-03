Welcome to Eielson, Chief Blandburg!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926172" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, answers questions about her upcoming permanent change of station to Eielson Air Force at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2024. Blandburg enlisted in 1998 and this will be her 16th assignment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)