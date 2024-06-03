Reserve Citizen Airmen highlighted during 2024 Air and Sea Show Miami: Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, left, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander Air Force Reserve Command, interviews with Air and Sea Show’s Mark Jackson live during the second day of the 2024 Air & Sea Show, Miami beach, Fla., May 24, 2024. Held Memorial Day Weekend, the event showcases the military heroes, technology and equipment from all six branches of the United States Military as well as police, firefighters and first responder agencies. (Courtesy Video by Air & Sea Show)