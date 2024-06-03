Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Citizen Airmen highlighted during 2024 Air and Sea Show Miami: Day 2

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, left, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander Air Force Reserve Command, interviews with Air and Sea Show’s Mark Jackson live during the second day of the 2024 Air & Sea Show, Miami beach, Fla., May 24, 2024. Held Memorial Day Weekend, the event showcases the military heroes, technology and equipment from all six branches of the United States Military as well as police, firefighters and first responder agencies. (Courtesy Video by Air & Sea Show)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926149
    VIRIN: 240525-F-F3641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110356409
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen highlighted during 2024 Air and Sea Show Miami: Day 2, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

