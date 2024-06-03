Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses attendees at Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024, June 4, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps' efforts towards technological modernization through efforts including digital transformation, integration of artificial intelligence, and continued collaboration with the Joint Forces, our partners and allies, industry and academia.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926143
|VIRIN:
|240604-O-YD688-8581
|Filename:
|DOD_110356132
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, General Eric M. Smith Addresses Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024, by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
