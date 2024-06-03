Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Eric M. Smith Addresses Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Kurtis Chan and Moises Rodriguez

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses attendees at Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024, June 4, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps' efforts towards technological modernization through efforts including digital transformation, integration of artificial intelligence, and continued collaboration with the Joint Forces, our partners and allies, industry and academia.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926143
    VIRIN: 240604-O-YD688-8581
    Filename: DOD_110356132
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Modernization
    DC Information
    DON IT East

