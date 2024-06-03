General Eric M. Smith Addresses Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith addresses attendees at Department of the Navy IT Conference East 2024, June 4, 2024. Gen. Smith highlighted the Marine Corps' efforts towards technological modernization through efforts including digital transformation, integration of artificial intelligence, and continued collaboration with the Joint Forces, our partners and allies, industry and academia.