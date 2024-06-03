Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Navy Leverages the Capabilities of the U.S. Army Watercraft and Ship Simulator

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Desiree Kapler and Timothy Reeves

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The U.S. Navy has leveraged the unique research and technical capabilities of the U.S. Army Watercraft and Ship Simulator, based at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), to advance and support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Calling upon the unique combination of high-tech simulators and world-class computer and hydrological engineers at ERDC, the Navy is testing whether port facilities in the South Pacific region can accommodate today’s larger naval vessels and supply ships.

    Navy
    Military
    USINDOPACOM
    Hydrologic Engineering
    Port Facilities

