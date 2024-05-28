Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Ronald G. Corsetti, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from New Hampshire, ABD249 Shout-out

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Ronald G. Corsetti, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army from New Hampshire, sends the Army a 249th birthday greeting.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925999
    Filename: DOD_110352805
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ABD249
    Ronald Corsetti

