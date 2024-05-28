Headquarters and Support Battalion Change of Command | B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925928" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, passes his command to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Plaza Housing, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2024. Banning served for two years as the commanding officer and was relieved by Walker, who previously served as the commanding officer of 3rd Network Battalion, MCIPAC, and most recently as the Assistant Chief of Staff G6. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)