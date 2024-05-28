Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Support Battalion Change of Command | B-Roll

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, passes his command to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Plaza Housing, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2024. Banning served for two years as the commanding officer and was relieved by Walker, who previously served as the commanding officer of 3rd Network Battalion, MCIPAC, and most recently as the Assistant Chief of Staff G6. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925928
    VIRIN: 240531-M-VU652-3001
    Filename: DOD_110351580
    Length: 00:31:06
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Change of Command | B-Roll, by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Okinawa
    Community Relations
    Change of Command
    H&S Battalion
    MCIPAC

