U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Banning, outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, passes his command to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of H&S Battalion, MCIPAC, during a change of command ceremony on Plaza Housing, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 31, 2024. Banning served for two years as the commanding officer and was relieved by Walker, who previously served as the commanding officer of 3rd Network Battalion, MCIPAC, and most recently as the Assistant Chief of Staff G6. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925923
|VIRIN:
|240531-M-GL438-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110351563
|Length:
|00:09:16
|Location:
|CAMP LESTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Change of Command | B-Roll, by Cpl Zachary Sarvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT